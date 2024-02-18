Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

