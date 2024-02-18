Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,605 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

