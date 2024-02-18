Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.98 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

