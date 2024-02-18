Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.