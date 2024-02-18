Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $131.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

