Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 82,776 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

