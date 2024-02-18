Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $271,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
