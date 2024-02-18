Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

