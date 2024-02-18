Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $458.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

