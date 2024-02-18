Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

