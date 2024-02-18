Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,988 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.57. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

