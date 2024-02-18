Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 574.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 281,043 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,768,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 672,284 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 108,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.36 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.