Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,443 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

