Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $96.41 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.