Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 45,633 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.