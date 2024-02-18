Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,158 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

