Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

