Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource Increases Dividend

Shares of NI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.