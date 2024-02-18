Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

