Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,478 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.