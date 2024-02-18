Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,869,000 after buying an additional 247,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX stock opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

