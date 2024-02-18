Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $130.07 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

