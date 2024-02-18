Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

