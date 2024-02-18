Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,068 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

