Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $246.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day moving average is $185.57.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 824.24% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

