Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 45,402 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,612,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

