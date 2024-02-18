Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,103,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $211.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

