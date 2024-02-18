Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.1 %

BG stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

