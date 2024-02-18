Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,324 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Silgan by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

