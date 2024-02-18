Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,645 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $59.78 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

