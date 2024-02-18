Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.