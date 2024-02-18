New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $168.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

