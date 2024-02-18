New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

