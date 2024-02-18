Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 24,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

