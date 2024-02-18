Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $36.52 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

