Oppenheimer Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $108.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

NYSE SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $41,046,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 390,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $12,514,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 246,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

