Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 85.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

