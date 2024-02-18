PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,209,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

