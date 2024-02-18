Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

