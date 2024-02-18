Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

