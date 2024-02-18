Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.59. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

