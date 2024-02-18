Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 7,504 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

