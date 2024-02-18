Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

