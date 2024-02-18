Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,843,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.