Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.