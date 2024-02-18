Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
