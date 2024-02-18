Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $192.18 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.55 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

