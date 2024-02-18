Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sunrun by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 308,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

