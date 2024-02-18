Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 417.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 80.5% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,728 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 27.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Chemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CC opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.