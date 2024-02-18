Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $11.78 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

