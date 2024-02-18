Piper Sandler Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $80.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $78.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,664,363. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,186,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.